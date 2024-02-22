Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance
SRPT traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,079. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Sarepta Therapeutics
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.
