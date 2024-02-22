Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

SRPT traded up $3.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,079. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,139,000 after purchasing an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,680,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,399,000 after purchasing an additional 673,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after buying an additional 139,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,938,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,171,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after buying an additional 334,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $211.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

