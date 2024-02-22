Sara Trickett Sells 887 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

WEX Stock Up 0.3 %

WEX opened at $221.03 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $161.95 and a one year high of $224.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.41 and its 200-day moving average is $191.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Get WEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

Institutional Trading of WEX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,199,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $816,919,000 after acquiring an additional 67,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.