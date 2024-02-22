Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Announces Earnings Results

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Ryerson updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.240-0.340 EPS.

Ryerson Stock Performance

RYI stock traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.84. 66,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ryerson has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ryerson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryerson

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares in the company, valued at $16,873,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alagu Sundarrajan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $189,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,318.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total transaction of $154,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,873,445.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 151.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

