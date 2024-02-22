Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Holdings Trimmed by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.00.

Ryder System Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $111.08. The company had a trading volume of 51,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,313. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Ryder System Profile

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

