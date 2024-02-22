RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Increased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 13.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in RTX by 6.3% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 23.5% in the third quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its position in RTX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.71.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

RTX traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,757,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.30. The company has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

