RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Receives $107.44 Average PT from Analysts

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on RPM International in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

RPM stock opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. RPM International has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.19.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,933.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

