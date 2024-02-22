Rocky Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Rocky Brands has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Rocky Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Rocky Brands to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.02.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Mike Brooks sold 4,000 shares of Rocky Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $117,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 224,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,455.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 141.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 66.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 42.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

