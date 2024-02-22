Rock Creek Group LP Trims Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,618. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The stock has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

