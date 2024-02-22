Rock Creek Group LP Sells 563 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $90.13. 451,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,980,463. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $101.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

