Rock Creek Group LP Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rock Creek Group LP cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $9.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.78. 1,123,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,830,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.10 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $159.65 and a one year high of $295.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.50, for a total value of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,369,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,388,805 shares of company stock valued at $371,195,206 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.86.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

