Rock Creek Group LP Has $100,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,276,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,884,000 after acquiring an additional 67,907 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,818,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,041,000 after acquiring an additional 95,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 135,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,291,697. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $194.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

