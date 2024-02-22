Robert W. Baird Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.68.

Shares of JACK traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.15. 230,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,864. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.82. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $815,558 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the period. JCP Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 202,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 208.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

