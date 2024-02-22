Robert W. Baird Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

FLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 500,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 1.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Flowserve by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

