Robert W. Baird Increases Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $50.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.
Flowserve Stock Down 0.2 %
FLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.44. 500,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.80 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $43.64.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.
