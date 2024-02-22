Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Robert Half Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after buying an additional 7,934,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after buying an additional 113,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.28. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

