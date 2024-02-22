Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIVN. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $15.39 on Thursday. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

