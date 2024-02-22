Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at DA Davidson

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:RIVN traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 125,984,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,919,492. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.61.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,175,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

