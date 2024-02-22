River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 842 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,802,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.92. 144,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $251.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.