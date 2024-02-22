River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 821 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,788. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6 %

PG traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $159.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,682. The firm has a market cap of $375.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $136.10 and a 1 year high of $160.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

