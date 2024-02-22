River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 632 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Linde stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $442.29. The company had a trading volume of 361,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,136. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $322.61 and a 1-year high of $443.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.75. The stock has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

