River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 487 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $368.37. The stock had a trading volume of 831,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.77. The company has a market capitalization of $366.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $370.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.