River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,714 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,774,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,600,000 after purchasing an additional 253,405 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 555,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 38,118 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,434. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

