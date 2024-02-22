River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,983 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 141,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,635,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,671,000 after purchasing an additional 527,934 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 203,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,014,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,392,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,644,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,385,417. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $77.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

