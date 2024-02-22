River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

GOOG stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,498,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,878,043. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.86 and a 52-week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

