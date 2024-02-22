River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 10.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 234.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,858 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,036. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $613.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

