River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for 0.9% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after acquiring an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lam Research by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,651,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,952,000 after acquiring an additional 425,918 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after purchasing an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $36.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $938.68. 310,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,501. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $467.02 and a twelve month high of $955.99. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $814.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $714.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.