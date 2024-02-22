River Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,681. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $89.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,585. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

