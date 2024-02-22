River Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,774 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 1.1% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $1,983,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,015,326 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Seaport Res Ptn lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 345,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,882. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $157.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

