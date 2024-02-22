River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,605,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,826,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,923,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

