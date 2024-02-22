River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 13,751 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,751 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,776,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 127,370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 280,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock worth $1,869,855. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Block Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.