Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Plans Dividend of GBX 203.77

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 203.77 ($2.57) per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $137.67. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.1 %

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,206 ($65.55) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,509.50 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,232 ($78.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,548.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,273.69. The stock has a market cap of £65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,068.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($78.07) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,022.22 ($75.83).

Insider Activity at Rio Tinto Group

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 3,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,557 ($69.97), for a total transaction of £214,944.76 ($270,643.11). 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

