RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.790-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.5 million. RingCentral also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.500-3.580 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.89.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNG

RingCentral Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE RNG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.49. The stock had a trading volume of 743,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,915. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $43.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,554.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RingCentral by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,371,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,103,000 after purchasing an additional 382,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RingCentral by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,665,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after purchasing an additional 150,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 910,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,895,000 after purchasing an additional 268,306 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $31,316,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.