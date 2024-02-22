Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 703,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,882,000 after buying an additional 45,015 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,077,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.93. 18,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,011. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $169.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.51.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

