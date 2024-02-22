Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 1.8 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.17. The company had a trading volume of 258,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,548. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $139.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intercontinental Exchange

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $301,008.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $301,008.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

