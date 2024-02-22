Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,241,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Newmont by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,107,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,263,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

