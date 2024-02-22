Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. decreased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.33.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,885. The stock has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $136.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.42.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

