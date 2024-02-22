Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Walmart Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Walmart in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $7.04 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.53.

WMT opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Walmart has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $181.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.98.

Walmart shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,565,756.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $1,531,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,391 shares in the company, valued at $225,945,356.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total transaction of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,565,756.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock worth $743,574,483. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

