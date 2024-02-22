Request Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market cap of $109.96 million and $45.52 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00015139 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001389 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00014162 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,573.61 or 0.99931652 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.63 or 0.00167855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000059 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008103 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11776973 USD and is up 13.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $45,483,967.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.