Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $620-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.67 million. Repligen also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $193.24. The stock had a trading volume of 246,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,739. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. Repligen has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth $201,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Repligen by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 39.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Repligen by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

