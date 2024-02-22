Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$650.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $660.7 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.
Shares of Repligen stock traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $195.14. 213,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.48. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Repligen by 32.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Repligen by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Repligen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Repligen by 18.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
