Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33, Briefing.com reports. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.420-1.490 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

Repligen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 246,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,739. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.48. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Repligen by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

