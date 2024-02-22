Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $31.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Renasant has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Renasant by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

