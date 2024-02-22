Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Renasant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Renasant by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 373,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 107,039 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Renasant by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $31.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.05. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.02.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.63 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

