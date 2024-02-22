Renaissance Group LLC Takes Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 92,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,000. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

SHLS stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $14.59. 572,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,590. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $28.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

