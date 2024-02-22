Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NMI worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

NMI Stock Performance

NMIH traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,029. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.63% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,910. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.