Regional REIT Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.20 (LON:RGL)

Regional REIT Limited (LON:RGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Regional REIT Price Performance

RGL opened at GBX 23.40 ($0.29) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 19.88 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 64 ($0.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. The firm has a market cap of £120.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 32.32.

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

