REGENXBIO (RGNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of ($1.07) per share for the quarter.

REGENXBIO Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of RGNX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,389. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $827.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04.

Insider Activity at REGENXBIO

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $885,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,087.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,237 shares of company stock worth $2,119,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 30,197 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,440,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,713,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

