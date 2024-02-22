Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 52,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,838,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after buying an additional 2,903,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,814,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,870 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,124,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,840,000 after purchasing an additional 723,654 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,961,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Zeta Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,877,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 379,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zeta Global

In other news, SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $48,874.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,295.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ZETA opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

ZETA has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

