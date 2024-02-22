Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,492 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.30 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

