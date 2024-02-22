Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSD. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $216.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.41. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $165.00 and a 12 month high of $233.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.20.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

