Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 42,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,751,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 277.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 107,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,754,000 after acquiring an additional 79,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,039.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $993.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $960.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $795.74 and a 52-week high of $1,074.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares in the company, valued at $228,141,159.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,300 shares of company stock worth $18,000,440 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

